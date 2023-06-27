A video of a young man opening up on his travel to the United Kingdom has got many puzzled

The man said he sold his family's land without their consent in order to fund his travel to the UK

Netizens who saw the video commended the young man for his boldness and will to succeed

A young man has got many people stunned after he opened up on the circumstances surrounding his travel to the United Kingdom.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of SVTV Africa, Wodaada, as he is popularly known, said he made up his mind to travel abroad after he completed university.

He, however, admitted that he didn't have money to pay for the travel hence his decision to do the unthinkable by selling his family property.

"After I realized that an opportunity had come for me to travel to the UK, I told my mother to give me the land document for safekeeping. I immediately sold the land for ¢90,000 and used that money to process my visa."

The University of Education graduate said he only told the family about it when he was about to travel.

"My dad was happy about it, but my mother was very angry. After some time, she forgave me with the condition that I buy a land for the family when I make money."

Wodaada, who has been in the UK for four weeks now works as a caregiver and is hopeful that he will redeem the promise he made to his mum.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 18,000 views and 90 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young man for his bold decision on his quest to seek pastures.

@eyrampriscillacudjoe7007 stated:

I love this guy's confidence and bravery. I'm happy you were able to make that bold decision

@achiaa6407 indicated:

This guys attitude as a go getter will get him fair in this country with the right support,i give him 5 years,he will go far. I wish him all best.

@nanawusu2084 commented:

I pray you become successful and help your family to the maximum. God be with you bro

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian man raised eyebrows on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

The man, who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse, said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

