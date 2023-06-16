The grace period given to Archbishop Agyinasare by the people of Nogokpo to go and apologise for describing the town as the 'demonic headquarters' of the Volta Region ends today

The people organised a press conference on June 2, 2023, where the chief of the town Torgbui Saba V and some elders expressed their discontent over Agyinasare's comment

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the town Nufialagah Nornyigbey has said the deity (the thunder god) will act if Agyinasare fails to honour the invitation

A 14-day ultimatum that was given to Archbishop Charles Agyinasare by the chiefs and people of Nogokpo to come to the town and apologise for comments deemed denigrating elapses today, Friday, June 16, 2023.

The founder of the mega Perez Chapel International incurred the wrath of the people of Nogokpo when he said during a church programme that Nogokpo, a small town in the Volta Region, is the 'demonic headquarters' of the Volta Region.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare (L) and a traditionalist looking up fearfully during an event in honour of the Nogokpo shrine.

Source: Facebook

The Archbishop's comments during the Supernatural Summit on May 25, 2023, was widely condemned by Ghanaians in general and people from the town in the Volta Region, in particular.

Archbishop Agyinasare's clarification failed to appease

Although the Archbishop has sought to explain that he did not mean to cast a slur on the people and the feared thunder god of the town, the chief and elders say they are unimpressed.

On June 2, 2023, the chief of the town, Torgbui Saba V and the elders of the town held a press conference to register their discontent over the description of their town by Agyinasare.

At the presser, they issued a 14-day ultimatum to Archbishop Agyinasare, to come to the town for peace talks.

Shortly after the press conference, a strange incident forced Perez Chapel International to declare a one-week prayer and fast for the Archbishop.

Agyinasare defies the threat of the people of Nogokpo

There have been many calls for the Archbishop to honour the invitation and apologise for his comments but there are no indications that he has visited the town.

YEN.com.gh reported not long ago that the spokesperson for Nogokpo, Nufialagah Nornyigbey explained what will happen should Archbishop Agyinasare fail to honour the invitation extended to him.

Nufialagah Nornyigbey said because the thunder deity at Nogokpo has been disrespected by Agyinasare's comments, it will act.

He disclosed this during an interview on June 6, 2023, that the town will not seek legal redress about the pastor's remarks because the god of the town can exact justice.

Sonnie Badu begs Nogokpo on behalf of Archbishop

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu, a popular Ghanaian gospel singer and preacher, pleaded on behalf of Agyinasare after the chiefs of Nogokpo summoned him.

Sonnie Badu said the best way to resolve the issue was for the Archbishop to make peace with them.

He added that he had always known that the gods of the Volta Region were not to be played with, adding that he had a solution to the disturbing issue.

