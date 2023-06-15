Rapper E.L has fumed over Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare's recent comments about the Nogokpo town

The preacher had described the Ketu South Municipality town as the headquarters of demons in Ghana's Volta Region

In a Twitter video, the Kaalu hit rapper boldly dismissed the preacher's statements as "complete nonsense''

Rapper E.L harshly criticised Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare over the preacher's comments about the Nogokpo town in the Ketu South Municipality in Ghana's Volta Region.

The Obuu Mo hit musician described the preacher's categorisation of the town as the demon's headquarters in the region as ''absolute nonsense.''

E.L fumes over Agyin-Asare's "Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons" comments. Photo credit: elrepgh/cagyinasare.

Source: Instagram

E.L laments the stigma attached to Nogokpo

The rapper stated that Volta Region residents are frequently stereotyped due to a lack of awareness of Ewe traditions and culture.

''I saw Agyin-Asare talk about passing by Nogokpo, and then his tyre burst, so some witch was holding a knife who flew from Nogokpo and came to burst his tyre, which is absolute [nonsense]. Sorry for my language.

''... he said he was in a car passing by Nogokpo, then the tyre burst, so he was being attacked; absolute nonsense,'' the rapper fumed in a Twitter video.

E.L further mentioned that people should educate themselves about the Volta Region's traditions and culture to prevent stigmatising them.

Watch E.L's video below:

Background

The outrage stems from Archbishop Agyin-Asare's story of meeting with demonic spirits while ministering to the congregation at the Perez Chapel in Nogokpo.

His comments infuriated residents of Nogokpo, who perceived the preacher as labelling them as a hotbed of witchcraft, a perception they desired to eradicate in the eyes of Ghanaians.

Following the renowned preacher's viral words, community leaders released a press statement demanding that the Archbishop give an unreserved apology or face their wrath.

Archbishop Agyin-Asare has maintained that he had no intention of insulting Nogokpo or the Volta Region's people. His comments were in response to a demand for an apology.

Fast and prayers for Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare

Perez Chapel International's Presiding Bishop, Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, announced a week-long fast and prayer to protect their Head Pastor on Sunday, June 4.

Following the Archbishop's press release and pronouncement of a one-week fast and prayers, the Chief of Nogokpo and his elders requested that Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare appears before them to address their concerns.

Charles Agyin-Asare claims he meant no malice with "Nogokpo is the headquarters of demons" comments

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare had stated that he did not mean to offend when he identified Nogokpo as the headquarters of demons in Ghana's Volta Region.

The general overseer and founder of the Perez Chapel International drew much attention recently for his words, which many people believed were derogatory to the municipality of Ketu South Municipal.

The National Peace Council has also announced that it has started a process to engage the Nogokpo people and the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, to resolve the raging controversy over the Archbishop's comment.

Source: YEN.com.gh