A video of how a young bus conductor reacted when he saw a sketch of himself has got people talking

The bus conductor couldn't stop smiling as he thanked the artist for the beautiful sketch

Netizens who saw the sketch praised the young man for putting a smile on the face of the bus conductor

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A talented Ghanaian artist put smiles on the face of a young bus conductor after he drew a beautiful sketch of him.

The video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @enilart showed the moment where the artist was handing over the sketch to the bus conductor, who was apparently collecting the transport fares.

Man delights as an artist draws him Photo credit: @enilart/TikTok

Source: TikTok

As soon he took the sketch, his face lit up with a smile as he seemed stunned that one of his passengers could come up with such a masterpiece.

The bus conductor quickly turned to the young man and greeted him with his fist, a move to show that he was appreciative of what he had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He smiled from ear to ear as he stirred at the beautiful sketch.

The video, which was captioned "Comment if this made you smile", had gathered over 700 likes and 20 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians praise the artist for the nice sketch

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video heaped praise on the man for putting a smile on the face of the bus conductor

awolesiomotayo commented:

thanks for putting smile on his face

fiesta733 stated:

You do all bro keep on the good work

brown2123 revealed

Thanks for putting smile on his face

Nana kwame Xfour added:

You know how to make them look fine on the paper . I love that

Artist stuns stranger with a sketch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young artist has recently won the admiration of many on social media since his drawing surfaced.

He drew an elderly man he met at a party and followed by presenting the portrait to him on TikTok.

The man looked very surprised that the artist could draw him to perfection over a short time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh