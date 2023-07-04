The demise of James Lutterodt, who was studying at the University of Ghana, was announced on Monday, July 4, 2023

Later a video surfaced which showed him detailing his future career plans and advising the youth

James hoped to be a Computer Scientist, a web and graphic designer, and a businessman, among others

As human beings, we all have future aspirations, and James Lutterodt, like most people, had dreams he wanted to fulfill, especially in his career.

In a video that sufficed on social media after his death was announced, James outlined a very admirable career plan, and it looked like he had it all figured out.

The brilliant young boy said he wanted to be a computer scientist and a full-time designer, where he would do web and graphic designing, among others.

James hoped to be a Computer Scientist in the future.

“I would like to be a computer scientist, a web designer, and a graphic designer. I also have plans of going into cryptocurrency, that is, blockchain technology. I think that technology is going to take over the world in about the next ten years. Eventually, I will become a businessman.”

Until his death, James was at the University of Ghana studying for a BSc in Computer Science.

In the video shared by @esiquanin on Twitter, the young man encouraged the youth to see their dreams through regardless of the situation.

“I believe in following your dreams. Never give up on your dreams, and always think of your dreams that will make you move higher. Most importantly, you have to keep God first.”

James Lutterodt dead

The former student of Keta Senior High Technical School was announced dead on Monday, July 4, 2023.

In 2021, he was part of the team representing their school at the National Science and Maths Quiz finals, marking a historic achievement.

Reports indicate that he died due to food poisoning while studying. Many people have expressed shock at his death.

James Lutterodt was an intelligent young man admired by many for his intellect and dedication to his studies.

Last words of Ketasco's NSMQ 2021 rep on his social media surface

Meanwhile, the final post of James Lutterodt on Instagram before his demise has been revealed.

The post has a beautiful picture of James himself with an appreciative caption. He said, “Thanks to everyone who supported us to this far.”

This simple message shows how grateful James was to all those who have helped him along the way.

