Names form people's identity, and in Ghana, you can use a person's name to trace their tribe, hometown, and family

However, it is not the same for Ghanaian football legend Abedi Pele, who had his name mispronounced and misspelled

Several people trace his name to the Akyem people of the Akan tribe, but that is not his lineage

When a child is born, they are given a name, so it is easy to identify them. In Ghana, names tell where one comes from and which tribe or family they belong to.

However, Ghanaian football legend Abedi Ayew's name has been changed from the original one his father gave him due to mispronunciation and wrong spelling.

In an interview, Abedi’s younger brother, Solar Ayew, explained that the ex-footballer was named Abadi Ayuu and not Abedi Ayew.

He narrated that their father was a Gurunsi chief for some parts of Accra and did not eat outside. However, one day, while he was out, people kept forcing him to eat, and he insisted he would not eat. Abedi was born when he came home, so he named him ‘Abadi’, which means ‘I will not eat.’

He added on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV that during Nkrumah's era, one Minister of State named Abedi came to their home in Dome to ask if they had any Akan connection. However, they explained to the man that they were Kassenas, popularly called Gurunsis.

Brima Ayew: the eldest of the Ayew Family to play football

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Solar disclosed that they had an elder brother who inspired all of them to play football.

He recounted that their brother was carried shoulder-high amidst cheers anytime he went out to play football while they were young.

He was called Brima Ayew. He, however, did not pursue a career in football but in academia. He became a lecturer at the University of Ghana and, at a point, headed the Physics department.

