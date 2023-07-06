Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones has revealed that his trended plush wedding was organised by his family and friends

The political enthusiast detailed that he was happily married and did not expect his wedding to go viral

He added that he believed since he was mostly available for his friends and family, they decided to make his special day a memorable one

Ghanaian business mogul and political enthusiast Kojo Jones, known privately as Emmanual Kojo Jones, has said that his friends and family were the organisers of his trended plush wedding. He detailed that they decided to make his day memorable because of his relationship with them

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, the real estate mogul who gained significant attention on social media during his plush wedding said that he was happily married.

The political enthusiast added that he did not expect his wedding to go viral. However, he was grateful to his friends and family, who seamlessly orchestrated the unforgettable affair.

Jones detailed in the interview that he had been available and supported his friends and family whenever they needed him, explaining why they supported him on that special day.

"I did not expect the wedding to blow like it did. My friends and family organised it. Kojo Jones stated that I had been there for my friends and family whenever they needed me, which is why they came all out to support me".

Watch the video of Kojo Jones talking about his marriage below

Some Ghanaians reacted to wedding revelations by Kojo Jones

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Kojo Jones' video, applauding his philanthropic and business-minded personality, while others wished they grew up to be like him.

Benni Tailor Sweet commented:

Keep the good work up

Effah Afriyie commented:

I tap into this blessing……. 5yrs today I will be great like this man, even more than him

Kweku Barffour commented:

I have watched the video on YouTube, and my brother, you're doing well

Bro Kay commented:

Wonderful. I'm gonna walk in your footsteps. I'm gonna come home soon, God willing and get straight to business

