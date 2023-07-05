The Ayew brothers are known for their excellence in football and their contribution to the sport

However, there is one brother who started playing football and got his younger brother interested in the sport

Even though he was an outstanding player, Brimah Ayew decided to pursue a career in academic

The Ayew family is a household name for football in Ghana and even worldwide.

Several players in the family have their names in the history of Ghana football.

The popular one is Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew, recognized as one of the greatest footballers in Africa and the world. However, his brothers Kwame Ayew and Solar Ayew played football long before his sons Andre, Jordan, and Ibrahim joined.

But another Ayew brother started the football chain and possibly got his brothers to fall in love with the game. Brima Ayew was the first footballer from the Ayew family. He was the eldest of the sons.

Solar Ayew narrated that their senior brother was so skilled that anytime he went to play football, they carried him shoulder-high back home amidst jubilation and cheers.

In an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, he said their brother was more interested in making a life as an academic and became a lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon. At one point, he headed the Physics department of Ghana’s premier University.

“Brimah is older than Abedi; he was our senior brother. They carried him shoulder-high to the house whenever he went out to play. I think he played for Olympics for a while. He was a great player. He was intelligent, so he chose a career in academics. He later became the head of Physics at the University of Ghana.”

