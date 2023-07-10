German-based Ghanaian Gilbert Owusu has revealed he would not return to Ghana for a GH¢5,000 job

He claimed he saves GH¢10,000 monthly in the European country and would not return to earn less in his native country

Owusu spoke in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa, where he opened up about his finances

Gilbert Owusu, a Ghanaian living in Germany, has declared that he will only return to Ghana if the job earns him GH¢10,000 or more monthly.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Owusu said he would turn down a GH¢5,000 job in Ghana because he now saves more in Germany.

German-based GH man opens up about his finances. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

Owusu explains

He explained that finding another employment with a comparable salary range may be challenging if he decides to leave Germany.

"I can't stay in Ghana on a salary of GH¢5,000. It will not suffice because I know what I want and have had more European experiences. It must be comparable to what I earn here because I save more than GH¢5000," he said.

Owusu claimed he saves approximately GH¢10,000 monthly. ''Even with a GH¢15,000 job in Ghana, I'd have to consider."

He mentioned that he works for the BMW Premium car firm, where he earns far more than GH¢5000.

