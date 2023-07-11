Twitter users have reacted after Hatayspor, a Turkish football team, paid a moving homage to their late player, Christian Atsu

The gesture was performed in their first game since the tragic earthquake that struck Turkey in early February

Since the gesture, many people on social media, particularly Twitter, have shared diverse comments

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian Twitter users reacted after Hatayspor, a Turkish football club, paid a heartfelt homage to their late player, Christian Atsu.

In their first game following the horrific earthquake that rocked Turkey in early February 2023, the club paid tribute to the late football legend.

Reactions as Hatayspor pays tribute to the late footballer in the first match since the earthquake. Photo credit: @Hatayspor_FK.

Source: Twitter

When and how Christian Atsu died

Christian Atsu was killed in an earthquake that struck Hatay, Turkey, on Saturday, February 18. His body was discovered under the rubble after a 12-day search.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing since February 6, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and parts of Syria.

The club honoured Atsu's memory during their first game since the quake. Many have reacted since the gesture.

People share varied thoughts on Twitter

YEN.com.gh selected some of the reactions below:

@EmpireSports33 posted:

''Always in our hearts. Rest In Peace, Christian Atsu.''

@insua00 commented:

''Thoughtful of Hatayspor to honour Christian Atsu and all lost souls in their first game since the harrowing earthquake in February.''

@deejaymello commented:

Is it worth it to be a patriotic citizen in Ghana? Christian Atsu, with all love, played for the Ghana Black Stars. In his own small way, he lifted the flag of Ghana; even his death was waving the flag for this honourable country. A country like Ghana up to date has not been able to do anything to honour this lovable soul. It only has to take Hatayaspor (His club team) to honour and respect his legacy. I think we can do well as a country. Things like this are what will energize patriotism!

How Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Nana Aba, and others mourned Christian Atsu

In a previous Ghanaians have mourned the unexpected demise of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18.

The 31-year-old international footballing star was one of the thousands of casualties of the dreadful earthquake that struck Turkey and the northern parts of Syria on February 6.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh