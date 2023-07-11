Late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, share a lovely video of their son Joshua displaying his football talent

The video began with Atsu's last goal at Hatayposr before his demise and transcended into Joshua dribbling through the players of the opponent team

Many people prayed for strength for his wife and children, and they noted that Atsu's legacy lives on through his son

Christian Atsu's surviving wife, Marie Claire Rupio, shared a lovely video of their son Joshua displaying impeccable talent on a football pitch during a game.

Christian Atsu's son Joshua during a football game. Image Credit: @claireuk

Atsu's son takes over father, flaunts football skills

In the video compilation Marie Claire shared on her Instagram page, was a video of her late husband's last goal he scored for Hatayspor before the earthquake.

The video then transcended into Joshua dibbling through defenders of the opponent team with so much energy and passion.

Many people claimed that the late Ghanaian footballer was living through his son after they watched Joshua outperform on the pitch.

Below is a video of Christian Atsu's son displaying impeccable football talent on the pitch.

Ghanaians react to the video as they pray for strength for Atsu's wife and children

In the comment section, many people talked about how Joshua plays well like his late father.

Others also noted that Atsu's legacy still lives on through his son, Joshua.

Many sympathisers prayed for strength for Marie Claire and her three children and they said that Atsu was watching over them.

See selected comments from the comment section of the post:

cute_ivth stated:

Our Hero, Legend and King Atsu keep resting. Atsu is Joshua and is Joshua is Atsu. We will continue to love you. Joshua will complete your tasks in Jesus Christ Mighty Name Amen

mccallkimberley remarked:

Your children will carry the light their father gave them & their love will guide you along the way xx

richnizzles stated:

The greatest human to ever live... Keep resting brother... I will never forget u...

king_tcheco said:

Awww Atsu may your soul rest in peace our brother, you played a beautiful football you are a champion

florence______75 remarked:

I know he’s in heaven watching over you guys ❤️

enyamekye510 commented:

God got you, be strong for the kids❤️

sophiaantwi96 said:

They say time heals all wounds but there are some wonnds time can never heal may God give you strength Rest in power our hero

mum2_loving stated:

Claire, may God give you strength

maahme__pokuaah remarked:

Forever in our ❤️ hearts….. May the good Lord rest his gentle soul

Christian Atsu's son wins Player of the Year

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's son Joshua was crowned the Northumberland Football League's Player of the Year.

He was given a silver-proof gilded plaque and a gift box which he posed in a photo with them.

