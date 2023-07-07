Asamoah Gyan visited a museum in Morocco dedicated to football history and praised Moroccans for its educational value

Gyan urged Ghana to set up a comparable system to inform visitors about its own football heritage

His appeal garnered reactions from his fans, who hope that it will foster sports tourism in the nation

Asamoah Gyan has shared a video of himself in Morocco touring some facilities that educate its people and tourists about the football history of Morocco. The legendary Black Stars player said he hopes Ghana does something similar.

In a recent video shared on social media, Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting the rich history of Ghanaian football.

The video showcased Gyan on a tour of a football history facility in Morocco, sparking his hope for a similar initiative in his homeland.

The recent football retiree, known for his impressive career as a prolific striker and former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, expressed his admiration for the Moroccan facility's dedication to educating tourists about the country's football heritage.

Through exhibits, interactive displays, and historical artefacts, the facility provided an immersive experience that showcased Morocco's passion for football.

Gyan captioned his post saying:

It’s about time we learn from what Morocco is doing. Nobody is perfect. We have to be humble and learn from each other

Watch the video of Asamoah Gyan in Morocco below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Asamoah Gyan in Morocco below

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, stating the importance of investing in Ghana's football facilities.

selecta_maestro commented:

If u want to succeed at the national level, there needs to be a working and rewarding(support)structure at the grassroots level.

officialmaskidentity commented:

Bbay Jet President to be

francisquayemensah commented:

The Legend of our time srn good afternoon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

_kassimofficial commented:

That is really true but Ghanaians are too proud to learn

Asamoah Gyan gets hailed by Ghana's Speaker of Parliament after retirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that on June 27, 2023, Asamoah Gyan met Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin in his office.

The visit's objective was to formally thank Gyan for his excellent career and for representing his country while wearing the Black Stars uniform.

Many people praised him and offered their congratulations in the comment area.

