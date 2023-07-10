Ghanaian actor Adjetey Anang confessed to cheating on his wife severally in his memoir

The actor said that some started as harmless flirting with fans until a few went too far

Adjetey Anang added that his wife always caught him when he strayed away from his marital vows

Ghanaian veteran actor Adjetey Anang went deep and personal in his memoir detailing how he cheated on his wife with other women.

In the memoir, the actor said he cheated physically and emotionally with other women.

He added that his marriage survived only by the grace of his wife's forgiving heart and love for him.

Adjetey Anang launched his memoir on July 8 2023, in a classy ceremony with family, friends, colleagues and industry stakeholders.

A page from the memoir that has found itself online reveals the actors' confessionary statements. He wrote:

Yes, I have cheated on my wife before in the various forms that cheating could be defined as, both emotionally and physically. To every lady I've been on that path with, I apologize unreservedly for such inappropriate behaviour."

Adjetey Anang added that his wife always caught him before things could get worse with his girlfriends.

Ghanaians react to Adjetey Anang's cheating escapades while he and his wife struggle to have children

Many complimented the actor's bold move to share his life with the world, especially the part about the times Adjetey Anang cheated on his wife.

Elizabeth Brown commented:

Hmmmmmm will start writing ✍️ my own soon, and brother. I love your boldness.

Faustina Abena Gale commented:

Wow, that's tough, and God bless your wife.

Empress Amakuor Serwaa commented:

Very impressive!

Abdul Rahaman Amando commented:

Amazing stuff.

