A young SHS graduate has opened up about his work as a construction water supplier in his neighbourhood

The young man, identified as Oliver, said he makes an average of GH¢1,200 daily from fetching water for construction sites

Netizens who came across the video were impressed by his business acumen, spotting an opportunity in the face of challenges

A young Ghanaian Senior High School (SHS) graduate has taken advantage of the lack of adequate water supply in his neighbourhood to create a lucrative business for himself.

The young man, whose name was given as Oliver, is making a good fortune daily simply by supplying water to construction sites within his neighbourhood.

Oliver, the SHS graduate who makes GH¢1,200 daily

Source: TikTok

Most remote areas in Ghana lack adequate water supply, and due to this, those carrying out building projects struggle for water for their various construction works.

Having seen this opportunity, Oliver decided to offer himself as a water supplier to these construction sites.

Speaking in an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Oliver disclosed that he makes at least GH¢1,200 daily for supplying water.

Using a mini Kia truck, Oliver said he does an average of 10 trips daily, charging between GH¢80 and GH¢120 per water water supply.

This means that on a normal day, Oliver, who appears to be working alone from the video, makes GH¢1,200 on 10 trips of what supply.

Out of this amount, Oliver said he spends GH¢300 on fuel for his Kia truck and paying for the water he supplies daily.

He further stated that rainfall remains the only threat to his lucrative business because, as it were, when it rains, his clients get free water.

"Mostly is about just the rain, but if it's not raining dieer, there is pressure. It's a very lucrative business and everybody can venture into it," he said.

Ghanaians react to his video

Oliver's revelation about his work attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, some of which are compiled below.

@OPEN MINDED said:

"the graduates want to carry CVs and roam about and complain there's no job."

@Dwell Chronicles replied:

"Say again oo."

@Fafali said

"Someone has 1billion and is looking for an agent to travel."

@Qwequjnr wrote:

"woooo serious entrepreneur...Well done my brother."

@MED LINOK - MD also wrote:

"So roughly he makes 18,000 as profit a month ? or my maths is weak."

Source: YEN.com.gh