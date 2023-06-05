Stonebwoy's wife Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla got him drooling as she 'twerked' for him at home upon request

Dr Louisa who was stepping out looked gorgeous in her black dress, leaving her husband to shower accolades

The lovely videos of Stonebwoy and his wife have stirred massive reactions from their admirers on social media

Dancehall music artiste Stonebwoy, known in private life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has been caught gushing over his Dr Mrs Louisa Ansong Satekla in a new video.

Dr Louisa, as Stonewboy's wife is popularly known, recently attend the Ghana Women's Awards, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Before stepping out, the mother of two went to her husband to show her beauty and let him also capture on camera.

Stonebwoy's wife twerked for him at home Photo source: @stone_burniton

The moment he saw his wife, Stonebwoy turned into a hypeman and started showering accolades on her.

Stonebwoy's asks his wife to twerk for him

In a video which surfaced on @stone_burniton, a Stonebwoy fan page on Instagram, Dr Louisa was seen dressed in a gorgeous black dress.

Stonebwoy sounded perplexed as his wife approached him and he could not keep his feelings to himself.

"Sweetie darling, give me the 360. Darling twerk for me," he said.

Dr Louisa obliged by doing a little twerk while smiling beautifully at her husband.

Another video had Stonebwoy showering more praise on Dr Louisa saying:

"That is so fantastic, that is so manipulation, that is so gorgeous," he said.

He then rolled his finger over the cloth in between Louisa's thighs and described it as expensive

Fans hail the love of Stonebwoy and his wife

The videos of Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa have excited their followers who have been triggered to share lovely reactions.

mhyzzlarrlyn said:

Ha!. So this is love.❤️❤️awwwnnnnso sweet and nice EXPENSIVE

akosua_minii said:

Ebi today my single life pain me

s.a.otchere said:

Stone you are bad. I now understand why you said that is manipulative❤️

della_tv_official said:

He tapped the engine expensive

dina_bhim_ba20 said:

I tell you, this 2 won't let us be ooo

Dr Louisa slays on red carpet at Ghana Women's Awards

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dr Louisa was among the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Ghana Women's Awards.

She looked resplendent in a black ensemble and classy shoes for the red carpet event.

The gorgeous wife of Ghana musician Stonebwoy slayed in a beautiful hairstyle that made her stand out at the programme.

