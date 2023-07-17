Stephanie Karikari, the 2010 Miss Ghana winner, has attained another milestone as her travel and lifestyle show, SK Guide, will now be aired on DsTV

The show, which highlights Africa's economic advancements, will premiere on Friday, July 21, and air every Friday at 3:30pm on Akwaaba Magic Ch 150 and GOtv Supa Ch 102

Stephanie spoke to YEN.com.gh about the impact she is determined to make with the show and advised young people who want to be like her one day

Stephanie Karikari, a renowned Ghanaian beauty queen and entrepreneur, has achieved yet another significant milestone in her career.

As the winner of the 2010 Miss Ghana pageant, she represented her country with pride in the esteemed Miss World Pageant.

Now, Stephanie, who is also the Creator/Executive Producer of The SK Guide and the CEO of Safari Cosmetics LTD, has secured a spot on DsTV and GoTV to air her show, SK Guide.

SK Guide is a travel and lifestyle program showcasing Africa's remarkable economic advancements and is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 21.

Stephanie speaks about her show SK Guide and its expected impact

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Stephanie revealed what inspired her successes in life, gave a word of inspiration to young ladies aspiring to be like her, and mentioned the intriguing part of the show viewers should watch out for.

I wouldn't say I'm successful yet. But God has been the pillar in my journey. Prayer has been my comfort. To the young girl out there, believe in your power to soar higher. You are unique, and you also deserve every blessing that you work towards. SK Guide will bring diversity, stories, and beautiful sights to locations.

SK Guide premiers on Friday, July 21, and will be aired every Friday at 3:30pm on Akwaaba Magic Ch 150 and GOtv Supa Ch 102.

