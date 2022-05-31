One of the most celebrated figures in Ghana's media space has once again been recognized for her impact on the industry

In an award ceremony, Beatrice Agyemang was announced CEO of the year 2021. The award is duly deserved as she is a committed and dynamic woman

In a post on Facebook, TV3 celebrated their own as they happily announced the new milestone Madame Agyemang had hit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of the most impactful personalities in Ghana's media is, no doubt, Beatrice Agyemang. She has been named the CEO of the year in media at the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards.

The CEO Excellence Award is one of the most prestigious awards in Ghana that recognizes, celebrates, and profiles the achievements of businesses and leaders.

Photos: Beautiful Beatrice Agyemang Source: beatagyemang

Source: Instagram

The award celebrates Business success, innovation, leadership, and contribution to the Ghanaian economy. It is presented to individuals and organizations that embody outstanding practices and achievements and who demonstrate leadership, vision, and the creation of business and economic growth.

The Awards are presented at the annual Ghana CEO Summit, and Beatrice Agyemang was recognized for her excellent works at Media General.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Beatrice Agyemang has been in the media for quite some time and has worked with some of the most prominent media networks in the world.

She has been with the BBC, CNN, and Voice Of Africa, just to mention a few. She is currently the CEO of Media General who own TV3, Onua FM, 3FM, Connect FM, Akoma FM, and MG Digital.

Brief Biography Of Beatrice Agyemang

Beatrice Agyemang has been in the media for a number of decades. She began her career as a broadcast journalist and a news anchor in the early 2000s. She is a product of GIMPA, where she attained her bachelor's degree and her master's degree. She indeed is an industrous woman.

Ms Nancy. Berla Mundi, Giovani Caleb, Anita Akuffo, And Other GHOne TV Presenters TV3 Snatched

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article about some current TV3 journalists. TV3's parent company Media General announced the move in a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on 3News.com.

The move has sparked talk about the exodus of presenters from GHOne TV which is operated by Bola Ray's EIB Network. Over the past few years, TV3 has poached some top presenters from GHOne TV.

Source: YEN.com.gh