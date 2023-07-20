Violet Amoabeng is a young Ghanaian female CEO who founded the skincare company Skin Gourmet with just $45 in 2014

With a BSc. in Accounting/Business Administration and an MBA in Business Administration, she used her education and passion to grow the company significantly

Currently, Skin Gourmet generates an average annual income of $250,000, thanks to a capital injection from her uncle that helped advance the business

Violet Amoabeng, a young and enterprising Ghanaian female CEO, has achieved remarkable success with her skincare company, Skin Gourmet, which she founded back in 2014 with just $45 (equivalent to GH¢150 at the time).

The journey began when she sought a solution to soothe her dry lips, and little did she know that it would lead to an extraordinary entrepreneurial venture.

“I was looking for something to soothe my dry lips, and that was when someone recommended Ghanaian Shea butter. I started using the butter on my lips, and I was amazed at how effectively it worked. That’s when I realized the power of the natural ingredient and what Ghana had," she recounted.

She later received vital support from her uncle, who provided a much-needed capital injection, propelling Skin Gourmet to new levels of success.

A Shenandoah University alumna, Violet graduated in 2009 with a BSc. in Accounting/Business Administration, and in 2011, she furthered her education by earning an MBA in Business Administration.

These qualifications, combined with her passion and determination, have been instrumental in steering Skin Gourmet to its current heights.

Through relentless hard work and dedication, Violet's company has flourished and now boasts an impressive average annual income of $250,000 (equivalent to GH¢2.8 million).

