A viral video on social media showcased suspects printing fake logos of popular electronic brands on air conditioners

The suspected criminals used a board with multiple logos to stamp on the appliances, raising concerns about consumer safety and financial losses for unsuspecting buyers

Netizens' reactions reflect growing concern and a call for increased vigilance to combat counterfeit goods

A video circulating on social media has captured the attention of netizens, revealing suspected criminals engaged in printing counterfeit logos of renowned electronic brands on air conditioners.

In the video, the perpetrators are seen using a board with multiple logos, which they then stamp onto various appliances.

The alarming footage has sparked widespread reactions as users express concern over the proliferation of such fraudulent activities.

Men print fake logos on appliances Photo credit: @kwakwawrites

Source: Twitter

The audacious act of counterfeiting popular electronic brands raises serious concerns about consumer safety and the potential financial losses incurred by unsuspecting buyers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Concerned individuals are calling for increased vigilance to combat the spread of counterfeit goods and protect consumers from falling victim to these deceptive practices.

Below are some of the reactions that have trailed the video.

@KDeteror said:

I think I am the only person who don’t really care about brand names when it comes to electrical appliances. If it works , I’m good.

@AduApeadu indicated:

Herh Screen printing??? We’re not good people

Watch the video below:

Young man shares video of how he escaped being sold new iPhone 13 for GH¢1,600

In another story, following his narrow escape from purchasing a smartphone at Lagos' Computer Village, a guy has stirred up controversy on social media.

The customer was startled when the phone salesperson informed him that the iPhone 13 Pro Max was available for GH¢1,600 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max was priced at GH¢1,241.

Lapaz fraudster confesses after being caught selling fake iPhone

Also, the video of a con man being apprehended after trying to sell a fake iPhone has leaked online and is receiving a tonne of attention.

The unnamed young man was shown in First TV Ghana's post on Facebook being confronted by a disgruntled client he had deceived.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh