During a show on TV3's Confessions, host Miss Nancy was frightened when Osofo Kojo Bentil, Founder of Onyame Kese, brought two live snakes for a demonstration, causing her to flee the studio in fear

Bentil claimed snakes are naturally unharmful and only act aggressively when provoked

Miss Nancy's unexpected reaction has sparked discussions about safety protocols during TV broadcasts and also got many people laughing

Miss Nancy, the host of TV3's Confessions, experienced a frightful moment during a show when Osofo Kojo Bentil, the Founder of the Organization Onyame Kese, appeared with two live snakes for a demonstration.

According to Bentil, snakes are naturally harmless and only react aggressively when provoked.

However, upon encountering the snakes, Miss Nancy was taken aback, exclaiming, "Viewers, I have to take this break, I'll be right back," before quickly leaving the scene in fear.

A while later, TV3's Miss Nancy was able to calm down for the show to continue but was still visibly cautious despite getting reassured that the snakes are not harmful.

The unexpected and alarming moment captured the attention of viewers and sparked laughter and some sarcastic comments as well.

Ben Yaw Suarez commented:

Madam make you run for your lifeooo

Isaac Agyekum Duodu indicated:

Not all information are genuine but to those who don't know would think it is all true...Until we see him catching a live cobra from the forest without been tamed, we can't record this in our history books

Davidson Mawuli stated:

Osofo kojo bentil, u are indeed my boss. I've been following this guy not today and most of his teaching talks about nature and identifying thyself. POWER!!!

Watch the video below:

