In a viral video from a house party, a 70-year-old Ghanaian man offered valuable life advice to famous YouTuber Wode Maya

He stressed the significance of being cautious and careful in life to overcome obstacles and live a long life

The man advised Wode Maya to finish drinks before leaving them unattended and warned against blindly trusting everyone around, as some individuals may have harmful intentions

A 70-year-old Ghanaian man has given a profound piece of life advice to famous YouTuber Wode Maya in a viral video, showing a simple hack that prevents one from getting poisoned.

The footage was shot at a house party where a good number of younger people, including Wode Maya himself, were seen paying keen attention to the words of wisdom the 70-year-old man shared.

"Life is full of obstacles, but if you're careful, you can overcome them and live long. Some of these tips are lessons I keep sharing with my own children," he stated.

He then explained his golden life hack:

"If you're in a gathering like this, and you have a drink and want to visit the washroom or anywhere else, finish the drink first. Don't think the people around are your friends. The people who want to harm you are among the people who are very close to you."

The man's words received great applause from his audience at the party and also on social media when Wode Maya shared it on his YouTube channel.

@rebeccaphaleni6156 said:

Words of wisdom especially in this era

@florencedonkor-abbraduh2877 commented:

Did you hear bro. At time when I watched you on your video all that I said is waoo. I know you will take this advise serious God be with you

Watch the video below:

