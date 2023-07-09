Entertainment pundit Mr Logic has gone viral after boldly claiming that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson doesn't want to tie the knot and become a wife

The Alommo hitmaker made this revelation when he joined MzGee and other guests on United Showbiz to discuss trending entertainment matters

Some social media users have shared mixed feelings after his submissions on the Saturday night late show

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Mr Logic has disclosed that Yvonne Nelson doesn't want to be a wife because she can get any man she wants in Ghana and beyond.

The musician added that Sarkodie is not the finest man for the award-winning actress Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne Nelson, Sarkodie and Iyanya rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Mr Logic argued that the 37-year-old female style icon was at the peak of her career when she had an encounter with rapper Sarkodie.

The chairman of the songwriters association of Ghana made this revelation on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on UTV.

Yvonne Nelson doesn’t want to marry. She is not destitute. She is not stranded. She is not hungry. She is a well-to-do woman. She can get any man she wants in Ghana.

Sarkodie is not the biggest man for Yvonne. Is Sarkodie the finest man in this country? Yvonne Nelson is an ordinary woman. She is an achieved woman. If she approaches every woman in Ghana and they like her, she will marry him.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video about Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie's relationship

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

akuba.Mensah stated:

Mr Logic, God bless you for speaking the truth.

akuapee9 stated:

Utv has been discussing this issue for the past 3weeks, Arnold I’m happy you told them, aaaba ede3nko

agyapong kdaniel stated:

UTV has been gathering people who always speak. I'll think of Sarkodie...I don't know the motive behind it..the Host and another lady, too it is clear They don't like Sarkodie... they are ready to interfere with any submission that favours Sarkodie.

ras_monnor stated:

Mr Logic thinks he knows everything..... Sark's birthday is on the 10th of this month, and he happens to be touring Europe....does it not make sense to fly his wife over so they can celebrate together....leave Sark alone...aaba

qhuameboron stated:

Yvonne is disgracing herself to the world, and people are supporting her. She should get married and stop giving it to the street.

cjay1son stated:

Even if it's to solve problems, what's wrong with it? Which marriage has no issues? Na Utv no koraaa after nana AMA left, dey has nothing better to offer on the show. Talk about you're the owner and his family, or dey don't have issues, der? Eiiiiiiiii

Watch the video below;

