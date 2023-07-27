A video of a young man eating a loaf of bread with herbal medicine has got people talking

He looked unconcerned about the fact he was being filmed as he ate the loaf of bread with the Taabea Herbal Mixture as complement

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the actions of the man, with some wondering what could have led to that

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian man has done the unthinkable after he was filmed eating a loaf of bread with a bottle of Taabea Herbal Mixture.

Taabea Herbal Mixture is a herbal medicine with a sour taste that is purported to be used in curing malaria, general body pains and loss of appetite.

Man eats loaf of bread with herbal mixture Photo credit:@alog.to.the.world.1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @alog.to.the.world.1 however, painted a picture of a young man who was having lunch rather than someone who was taking his medicine.

With the loaf of bread in his left hand and the herbal mixture in his right, the young man appeared to be having a good time, judging from the way he chewed the bread with energy and drank from the 500-millilitre bottle.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Not even the prying eyes of the camera could stop him as he seemed fixated on filling his belly.

The 30-second video had gathered over 17,000 likes and 1,000 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the act by the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared diverse opinions as to what could make someone use a herbal mixture as a complement to eat bread.

Others also stated it might be an attention-seeking move and that, he might have replaced the mixture with fruit juice.

Bonna Venn Tura indicated:

This one is called didi na y3 wo ho eduro

obaagyamfuah commented:

50 cedis budget paa for lunch, you get money boss...

SDJ stated:

Hehe...Taabea is 26gh o...it can buy about 3 bottles of Malta Guinness....anaa

Ice indicated:

No one will just buy medicine to drink if he or she is not sick. He would have bought malt if he had the money, but he decided to take leftover TAABEA

Love Lock reacted:

You can drink Taabea like this? Tasting it is even wahala na drinking it with bread

Man eats with a mad man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another man also sparked a reaction online after he was spotted eating with a very popular mentally challenged man in public.

The young lady who filmed the incident said she had never seen a situation like that before.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh