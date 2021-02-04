At 78, Kwesi Poku, a Ghanaian father of 12 still works as a tailor after beginning the craft 60 years ago

Kwesi Poku indicates that although he is aged, he loves to work to keep himself busy and healthy

According to Poku, he was able to build himself a 4-bedroom house and also take care of all his 12 children

A 78-year-old tailor who works at the Madina market in Accra has narrated his wonderful life story in an interview with SV TV Africa that was monitored by YEN.com.gh.

The man named Kwesi Poku who was born in 1944, just as Ghana's current president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, revealed he has been sewing clothes for 60 years.

With this craft, he was able to build a four-bedroom house back in his hometown of Kumasi, and has taken care of all his 12 children he had with two different women.

According to the aged man, his children wanted him to stop working and enjoy his old age, but he insisted that working would help him keep fit, which is why he still sews.

When asked what kind of advice he had for the young people who are now coming up, the 77-year-old spoke on the need to be patient in life and seek success in the long-term.

"I have realized that the young men of today only want fast ways of making money without being ready to learn a craft and commit to improving it with time. I would advise them to learn to work and not be too focused on just the money," he said.

