A video of a young student beaming with smiles as he got his hair trimmed has left many in awe

Apparently, it was the first time the kid was getting his trimmed using a clipper

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the teacher for the kind gesture

A Ghanaian teacher has earned the praise of many social media users after showing kindness towards his students by paying for them to get new haircuts.

The viral video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @akosuabayaw showed the moment when one of the students was getting trimmed in class.

Young boy delights as his clippers to trim hair Photo credit:@akosuabayaw/TikTok

Covered in a hairdressing cape, the little boy who never anticipated the pleasant surprise couldn't stop smiling as his hair was being trimmed.

In the video, the voice of a young man was heard asking the little student whether this was his first time being shaved with a clipper, a question he answered in the affirmative.

Other students were also in the class waiting for their turn to have a nice shave.

The caption of the video revealed that the students were getting their hair trimmed as they prepared for the Our Day celebrations.

TGIF..Salifu's first experience..Prior to the "our day " since is a special day for every especially those of us "legends "We try to arrange a day n shave them all ..Salifu's story ..Share yours

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 80 comments

Watch the video

Netizens praise the teacher

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video commended the teacher for the nice gesture showed the students

Prince Candywine stated:

I love this teacher, God blessed you

Akosua_pokuwaaa stated:

But he is handsome oooo.... I like the way he appreciate things

AJ bern reacted:

Salifu is appreciative oo,always excited by little things

