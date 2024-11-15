A young Ghanaian man has left many in awe of his talents and creativity after he transformed an old metal barrel into refrigerator

A talented young Ghanaian man has put his creativity to good use after converting an old metal barrel into a fully functional refrigerator.

The young man, identified as Desmond Davis, displayed his latest work at what looked like a showroom.

Desmond Davis, a talented Ghanaian man transforms an old metal barrel Into a made-in-Ghana refrigerator.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the young man showed the inside of the refrigerator, which was built from a discarded metal barrel.

The made-in-Ghana metal barrel refrigerator has a cover which can only be opened with a key.

The refrigerator was stocked with bottles of purified water, which looked perfectly chilled.

He indicated in the caption of the Instagram video shared by @ronnieiseverywhere that the refrigerator could be used for all outdoor events including funerals and parties.

"This is Ghana's very own barrel freezer. Purchase it, and let's help each other for Ghana to be a better place. God bless Ghana and God bless everyone," he said.

Ghanaians commend the talented young man

After @ronnieiseverywhere shared the video of the talented young man's creative masterpiece, Ghanaians who chanced on it commended him.

@skn_glam said:

"Thank you for adding the key, sis Jane will not take the drinks home again."

@amah_goldd also said:

"It’s cool, but if ur favourite drink is at the bottom..how will u pick it out."

@doradixen commented:

"I need one before the 25th of this November. How do I get it. Thanks."

@evra13th also commented:

"As Ghanaian love funeral reach, that was the first thing on the caption….u guys are so proud of funeral."

@nanayawodo wrote:

"Okay I can carry my fridge anywhere I go , oh nice idea paa."

@iamnokitetteh_real also wrote:

"Great inventory. We hope for more of these."

Talented young man builds washing machine

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a young Ghanaian man built a washing machine from a carton box and plastic bottles.

The young Ghanaian inventor displayed his invention to the admiration of the audience gathered to witness it.

The video of his invention went viral on social media and attracted commendations from netizens.

