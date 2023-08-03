A video of a teacher teaching his students how to pronounce Twi letters has left many stunned

The teacher displayed a lot of energy as he illustrated to students how to pronounce certain vowels

Netizens who saw the video have showered praises on the teacher over his work ethics

A Ghanaian teacher has proven that he is passionate about his work after a video of him teaching his students went viral.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on TikTok showed the moment when the male teacher who was apparently teaching students how to recite Twi vowels was seen making some moves as a way to illustrate to the young ones what he meant.

As if he was possessed, the teacher threw his hands and moved like he was dancing as he pronounced the letters, all in a bid to ensure that the students got a better understanding of what he was trying to teach.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 and 600 comments.

Ghanaians applaud the teacher

Netizens are calling for the salary of the Ghanaian teacher to be increased after a video of him dancing as he teaches his students went viral.

Merlinton stated:

Teacher edwuma can change your identity such your name….etc now this teacher will be called SIR )

Eric Gyamfi203 commented:

No wonder one of the students said sir Peter tri ho s3 asokwaa

MAUD reacted:

i want to go to school again anka everyday I will laugh

Levelschanger added:

Salary naa n3y3 problem no... God bless you our Wonderful teachers

@naajelove1 stated

I will never forget anything you tech me because Eii

Teacher shows off dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another teacher has got netizens buzzing after a video of her dancing with pupils in her class went viral

The pretty lady started to show off her dance moves as Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “Bottom of my heart”, began to play in the background.

One thing which remained clear was the good teacher-student relationship between the teacher and the young kids, primarily as she gestured to the kids in the class to join her dance.

