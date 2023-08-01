A male student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources was nearly lynched by other students who mistook him for a thief

William Thompson Jnr was looking for a washroom to ease himself when other students in a hostel caught him and beat

He was rescued by his friends, who reported the matter and took him to the hospital for treatment

A student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), William Thompson Jnr, has sustained severe injuries after being nearly lynched by his colleagues who mistook him for a thief.

A video shared by UTVshowed that the gentleman had a swollen face and found walking difficult.

According to reports, William and three other friends were strolling around some hostels at 10pm when he told them he needed to use a washroom, so he entered one of the hostels to ask to ease himself.

William Thompson Jnr was mistaken for a thief and nearly lynched by other students Photo credit: UTV Ghana (Facebook) and UENR SRC (Twitter)

While William was looking for a place to ease himself, another student saw him and asked what he was doing there. The Information Technology student responded that he needed to use a washroom only for the other student to ask him to follow him.

William thought he would be shown a washroom, but when he entered the room, the student and his roommates accused him of theft and started beating him.

They said he was one of the thieves who always stole their items in the hostel. Even though William tried to tell them he was a student, nobody believed him.

But William's friends started getting worried since they had waited for so long without seeing their colleague. So, they decided to look for him.

While looking for Willam, his friends heard him shouting in a room for help. That was when they went to rescue him and reported the incident to school authorities.

William had cuts on his back and a swollen face, so he was taken to the University Hospital and transferred to the Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

One of the students who assaulted him has been arrested, while the other three are on the run.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to the video

Social media users who saw the video expressed disappointment in the students who beat William.

Read some of the comments below.

Mc EyeKontact asked:

Seriously?? Students? What's happening in our country?

Nana Tutu Kwame said:

Students who are suppose to teach illiterates are now engaging in beating up suspects without handing them over to the necessary authorities, this is barbaric, and all found culprits must be punished.

Vera Okyere wrote:

Aw, poor guy, this is just so sad, he’d need a lot of counseling and support to be able to get back on his feet.. wishing him a speedy recovery…

Bra Fii commented:

When police say don't manhandle a suspect but rather hand him/her over to the authorities, u say lailai.. some suspect will later die in police custody and end up blaming us. Students who are supposed to know better could have ended up killing an innocent man. Let's all learn ✅️

Narnhar Arkosuaa Sandy indicated:

I think it was their plan to beat the innocent , how come they didn't know he is a level 300 student

Fredgodas Paratus said:

Imagine if this students get opportunity to be a minister or president in Ghana what do you think he will do. They won't listen to anyone. Protocol students.

Jayson Kay wrote:

The guy who invited him in needs to be jailed no court hearing biara.. this country nun better

