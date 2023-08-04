Emmanuel Ofei is a member of the US Army and has been with them for several years now after he left Ghana

He said even though the salary may not match up to that of a civilian in the US, the benefits of joining the Army are more valuable

Some of the benefits include health insurance provided for soldiers and family, educational benefits, death insurance, and several others

A Ghanaian living in the United States of America and working in the army said the benefits in the military are more valuable than the salary one receives monthly.

Emmanuel Ofei left Ghana in 2014 after working as a nurse for some years. He went to America after winning an American lottery.

When he reached America, Emmanuel did not continue as a nurse, rather, he joined the army as a gun repairer.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said he attempted to use his medical background to join the army but it did not work. On the third attempt, Emmanuel told the recruiter to give him whichever slot was available.

The US Army recruited him to learn to work on the guns they used. He now repairs and services guns used in the military.

“The army will teach you all you need to know. They made me go to school to learn about guns and there were series on-the-job trainings. They teach you the names of the guns, the functions, how they are assembled, and all you need to know about the gun.”

Benefits in the US Army

When asked whether the salary paid by the US military was good, he said that compared to other professions, they were not paid much.

“If you are working as a civilian compared to army personnel then the salary is not that good. But there are benefits. For example, in healthcare, civilians pay insurance for their families but for the military, it is taken care of. There is the educational benefit. I did my degree without paying a penny.”

“It is the benefits we get that have helped me go to school. So even though I am in the army I’m also pursuing my medical ambitions. I pursued a degree in Public Health.”

