A Ghanaian travelled abroad in 2012 as a God-fearing man, but he had to let go of his faith so he could get his papers

Richard Oppong said a fellow Black man advised him to stop his pastoral duties so he could get a White wife who would help him get his documents

He believes that even though he started clubbing and smoking, which is against Christianity, God never left his side

A Ghanaian residing in Germany, Richard Oppong said he had to stop his pastoral duties and go to the club to get a wife and legal documents.

Richard said he left Ghana for Italy where his mother lived. However, things did not go as he thought. The God-fearing man thought he would get a job immediately after he arrived, but that did not happen.

Despite all these hardships, he was still serving God. But the Christians he knew did not help him even secure a job.

Moving from Germany to Italy

Richard decided to move from Italy to Germany to see if things would improve. His sister was already in Germany, so she helped him settle.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, Richard said he needed his documents so that immigration officers would not disturb or deport him.

“One man I worked with told me to stop the pastor business and follow the women to the club so I can get a wife and by extension get my documents.”

“I went to clubs and discos because they said that was the only way to get a permit. I started abusing substances just to fit in. These were things I criticised in the beginning, but they became my lifestyle,” he added.

Richard explained that the German women were only associated with their ilk, so he needed to forgo his Christianity. He found a German woman who helped him get his documents.

“Eventually, I found someone, but living with a white woman was not easy. Some have it good, but they are not all perfect. It was stressful,” he said.

After nearly three years of marriage, the couple divorced. Richard’s wife cancelled the process to make him a citizen, and he was asked to return to Ghana.

Richard was allowed to stay because he had a permanent job.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh