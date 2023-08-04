A Bolt driver in Kumasi has gone viral after being accused of throwing a birthday cake and drinks to the ground during a ride

The incident was captured on video by one of the passengers, who alleged that the driver refused to continue the journey, leading to a heated argument

The footage has sparked outrage on social media, with many expressing concern over the driver's behaviour and the treatment of the passengers

A Bolt driver of a Kia Morning with the license plate GJ3914-21 in Kumasi has been accused of an unsettling incident involving a birthday cake and its accompanying drinks.

According to one of the passengers, who narrated the incident in a video, the group had hired the driver's service to transport them during a birthday celebration.

However, as they approached their destination, the driver refused to continue the journey, citing the poor condition of the road.

How the squabble between the Kumasi Bolt driver and passenger escalated

This refusal led to a heated argument between the passengers and the driver, with the passengers demanding that he complete the trip as agreed.

In a shocking turn of events, the driver, seemingly incensed by their insistence, allegedly threw the birthday cake and the drinks to the ground, causing distress to the passengers.

The entire incident was captured on video by one of the passengers, leading to the widespread circulation of the footage on various social media platforms.

As of now, the identities of both the driver and the passengers involved have not been disclosed.

Watch the video below:

