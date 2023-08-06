The Accra to London by road team mad their way into the United Kingdom from France's Calais Port on Sunday morning

They are expected to arive in Lodon by midday where they will be hosted to a welcome party at Ashford Kent Mall

A video has emerged showing scenes from the party venue as other Ghanaians prepare to welcome their heroes

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The adventurous Ghanaian team travelling from Accra to London by road has entered the United Kingdom and will son arrive at their destination.

The team which crossed from Calais in France to Dover, England on Sunday morning have already been processed and are on their way to London.

Ahead of their arrival in London, a party is being organised at the Ashford Designer Outlet Mall to give them a grand welcome.

The Accra to London team will arrive to a grand welcome party Photo source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

The latest video shared by , the orgnaisers of the trip, has shown the first scenes from the welcome party venue.

Many Ghanaians have already thronged the venue with cars parked all around. Some of the cars were draped in the famous colours of Ghana's flag.

Source: YEN.com.gh