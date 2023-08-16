At an ongoing demolition at Nima in the Greater Accra region, the youth went to invite a supposed fetish priest to come to stop the incident

However, when he got closer to the police officers, they arrested him and took him away from the demolition site

The young people who brought him to come and stop the demolition looked on as he was whisked away

The police have arrested a supposed fetish priest during a demolition exercise at Nima in the Greater Accra region.

A video on social media showed the priest walking courageously towards the demolition site. He was wearing shorts and had a white cloth around his waist.

His body was covered in a white substance with some plants believed to be herbs around his neck like a chain.

The fetish priest was brought to the site by the youth to stop the demolition exercise

As he walked, the supposed fetish priest was holding a bottle with content believed to be local alcohol 'akpeteshie'

The video, which was shared by @ghpage_tv, showed the youth following the man and asking him to deal with the police officers supervising the demolition.

When he got closer to the Police, a voice thought to be that of a Senior police officer kept saying, "Cease him, cease him. Whisk him away".

However, the other police officers engaged him and spoke to him calmly. The priest could be heard shouting, "This is a property of Bio, this is a property of Bio."

The police at the site led him away from the demolishing site.

Ghanaian fetish priest becomes ordained Methodist Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian who was once a fetish priest has become a bishop in the Methodist Church Ghana.

Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi, was inducted as the Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana in 2022.

He was initiated into the fetish worship by his uncle in 1973. He became a Deputy Chief Priest of the Alifia Shrine in 1978. But renounced the worship and became a Christian in 1984.

