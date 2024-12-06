Three Ghanaian ladies shared names of men they would avoid dating, possibly based on past experiences with people bearing such names

All three mentioned similar names, corroborating each other's experiences with men bearing those names

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on what the ladies said

A Ghanaian lady mentioned that there are certain men she would not be in a love relationship with because of their names.

One of the three ladies mentioned that men called Emmanuel or Kwabena are a no for her, considering all she has experienced.

In a TikTok video shared by @odogusnrman, one lady said she would never date a guy called Emmanuel, while the second lady mentioned Kobby.

The third lady said she would not date men called Emma or Kwabena. She particularly singled out guys called Kwabena, stating she would never date them.

When asked what Kwabenas had done to her, she shook her head, possibly indicating that she didn’t want to remember her past, but insisted she would not date a man bearing such a name.

Kobby is a variation for Kwabena, while Emma is a short form for Emmanuel.

Netizens react to names of men video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @odogusnrman on TikTok. Read them below:

Cindy baby said:

“Ebi true paa Kwabena Emma hmmm.”

Bilarimpatience wrote:

“I'm dating Emma and trust me he's the best guy I have ever met in my life.”

L/A ophul_stery said:

“They are doing anything possible to spoil Emmanuel's dema name but nyame ne yɛn wɔ hɔ 🥰.”

Gye.nyame kente wrote:

“I'm Kobby and my Christian name is Emmanuel.”

AMA LERA🌹❤️ said:

“Kwabina de3 red flag ooo.”

Mr Kobby wrote:

“Ei why me Emma same time Kwabena so this is the reason girls turn down my proposal.”

Afya candy🦋🧿🎀 said:

“Please I am dating Emmanuel ooo what should I do 😭.”

Kobby 🪅 Malonzy 💰 wrote:

“I’m both Emma and Kobby 😭😭…I have to do something about my name 😭😭😂.”

pre😘tty kh❤️ira🌹 said:

“Emmanuels are the best so far among the boys I've dated😍❤️😘 the sweetest souls ever😍.”

