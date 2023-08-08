Joseph, one of the adventurous Ghanaians who travelled an Accra to London road expedition has spoken.

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

In a video, Joe who is driving a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon G63 has revealed that he is going on a tour of Europe.

Joe's G63 car became famous after it had been praised as the only which did not cause problems during the team's 16-day journey through other African countries on the way to Europe.

The G-Wagon driver on the Accra to London trip has spoken Photo source: Wanderlust Ghana

Source: Facebook

But when the team arrived in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023, the G63 was nowhere to be found.

The absence of the G-Wagon sparked questions on social media with many wondering if it had broken down.

Speaking in a TikTok video which has just emerged online, the G63 driver indicated his car was in good shape and was using it for a tour of Europe.

According to him, the team was already aware that he was not going to be in London but stay in Europe.

"I drove all the way to Europe together with the team. But from the onset, I told the team I will do a European tour instead of going to the UK. So I am right here. This is the car, the G63, that is my Ghana flag. I'm driving around the southern part of France. I'm actually going to Milan from Monaco...so it's not like my car has broken down. I'm doing this solo ride because I believe the car won't leave me in the middle of the road," he said.

See the video below:

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Earlier, the team which moved from Accra to London by road was contemplating what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh