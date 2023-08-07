Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr has reacted to Wanderlust Ghana's revelation that the company failed to join their Accra to London trip

According to Kwadwo Safo, he was not made aware of the attempt by the organisers of the historic trip to include them

In a tweet, the Kantanka CEO revealed that he would have loved for his company to be part of the trip

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of Kantanka Automobile, has reacted to news that his company failed to join the historic Accra to London road trip.

A group of adventurous Ghanaians embarked on a 16-day journey from Accra to London travelling by road. The group reached London by 12:00pm GMT.

Kantanka's CEO has spoken on the Accra to London road trip snub

Kantanka accused of refusing to join Accra to London by road trip

On the eve of their historic arrival in London, the organisers of the trip, Wanderlust Ghana, released a statement which indicated that their attempts to bring Kantanka on board the trip were turned down.

According to the statement, they had wanted to promote made-in-Ghana brands but Kantanka's CEO refused to meet the team.

The revelation by the travellers triggered a lot of backlash from Ghanaians who thought the company had blown a chance to market their cars internationally.

Kantanka CEO Kwadwo Safo Jnr says he was not aware of Accra to London trip

But in a tweet on Monday, August 7, 2023, Kantanka's CEO indicated that contrary to the earlier reports, he was not aware of the group's trip and move to make the company a part of it.

He stated that he was not contacted and that a few heads will roll. He added that he would have loved to be part of the trip.

"Was never contacted ooo. Hmm. A few heads will roll since it’s a Monday. This is something I would have loved to be part of. ," he said.

This is what will happen to powerful cars used for Accra to London trip

Meanwhile, the team which moved from Accra to London by road is contemplating what to do with the cars used for the journey.

Even before the team reached London, they had sought the opinions of Ghanaians on what should happen to the cars which successfully made the 10,000km trip.

In a Facebook post after their stopover in Switzerland, Wanderlust Ghana asked fans to suggest how the cars should be treated.

