People hailed Wanderlust Ghana when the team was hosted by the Ghana High Commission in London on Tuesday, August 8

The group earned a meeting with Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK following their just-ended Accra to London road expedition success

The video capturing their time with the commissioner received views and compliments from online users

Ghanaians in the UK celebrated Wanderlust Ghana when the Ghana High Commission in London hosted the team on Tuesday, August 8.

In a video, some women gushed over the team while praising them for their historic road expedition success, which covered a staggering 10,000 kilometres from Accra to London. The group began the journey on July 23, 2023, and concluded on August 6.

Ghanaians celebrate the Wanderlust Ghana team. Photo credit: pastor_theo_jesuschrist/Wanderlust GHANA.

Source: TikTok

The clip, which depicted several scenes, had one of the women saying, "We're so proud of you." TikTok user and preacher Pastor Theophilus Ohaeri posted the video on his platform.

Another footage, posted to the official account of Wanderlust Ghana, highlighting their time with Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, warmed hearts.

Reactions to the video of the Wanderlust Ghana team

Ghanaians celebrated the group and wished them well in the comment section.

Frank's Daily said:

The nation is behind you all.

Charles Brain Edem commented:

Wow.

Maria Adams posted:

A very nostalgic feeling seeing cars with the Ghanaian number plate on the streets of London; very epic. It would have been nice if you all had also adorned Ghanaian clothing - nothing wrong with what you are wearing, but speaking from a designer's point of view.

Bennet Kpentey said:

Ghana is trending across several media platforms because of your epic achievement. Congrats, well done.

Bello Bwoy commented:

Ghana car entering the USA that was incredible. I wish I fry follows them to see.

Fialor Kofi Randy-moonu reacted:

The Ghana high commissioner is a great man by all standards.

Bello Bwoy posted:

So this is the way one ambulance from Ghana enters Dubai.

Boah Cleddy said:

Great people.

Eric Okae Addo reacted:

Congratulations.

Nana Osei Yaw commented:

Congrats, well done.

Arkoh Lee Zexter mentioned:

Congratulations, team Wanderlust GHANA.

Obiri Jnr said:

Congratulations.

Video of Wanderlust Ghana team and Ghana's High Commissioner to UK below:

John Mahama hails Wanderlust Ghana team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former president John Dramani Mahama celebrated the historic Accra to London road trip achievement by the Wanderlust Ghana team.

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) posted an Instagram message of congratulations on Tuesday, August 8.

Followers of the former president have since been sharing positive remarks about the milestone.

Source: YEN.com.gh