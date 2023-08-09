Ghanaians have been making history for a long time, and Amadu Baba is one such person worth celebrating

Amadu Baba is said to be the first Ghanaian to embark on a road trip from Accra to London in 1996

It took him and his friend Mr Tony Flavell 35 days to travel for 14,000 kilometres from Accra to London

In 1996, 43-year-old Ghanaian Amadu Baba left with his friend to drive from Accra to London.

A 71-year-old Briton, Mr Tony Flavell accompanied Amadu on the journey that took them 35 days through African and European countries.

They left on April 5, 1996, aboard a sturdy Luzu Trooper and arrived on May 5, 1996.

They went through Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, and The Gambia, Mauritania, Morocco, Spain, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland, and France, finally in the United Kingdom, where they joined the shuttle that carried them across the English Channel.

When they arrived in London, the two shared their stories with the Ghana High Commission there. They recounted their challenges, including fuel shortage, losing two tires on the way, and their encounters with Ghanaians travelling for a better life.

Amadu's travel served as an inspiration and a sign of courage and resilience that is captured in Ghana's history.

Aside from the historic travel, Amadu is an experienced Chief Executive Officer working in the construction industry. He graduated from Accra Polytechnic and was skilled in budgeting, sales management, and contract negotiation.

He is also one of Africa’s most prominent collectors of African Art. He has a collection of several unique pieces. Amadu is consulted by galleries, universities, and museums looking to build an African Art collection.

He is the owner of the Amba Gallery in Ghana, which houses some of his collection that is for sale. In Ghana, Amba Gallery is the industry leader for top-notch authentic tribal art items. The gallery has a sizable collection of statues, furnishings, and textiles that is likely unrivaled in West Africa.

13 Ghanaians embark on a 10,000km road trip from Accra to London

Some Ghanaians have made history after they drove from Accra to London for sixteen days travelling to African and European countries.

Thirteen people started the journey on July 23, 2023, but nine arrived in London on August 6, 2023.

The other four comprising the only woman on the journey, stopped at various parts of the journey because they had to return to work or did not have visas to continue.

The two men who suggested the historic road trip

Meanwhile, two men have been said to be the masterminds behind the Accra to London road trip.

The two are Richard Anim and Kwabena Peprah.

One of the people who were on the road trip, Ebenezer Kwadwo Saka Addo-Mensah, said they often drove around Ghana even before they travelled to London.

