@valbabyyy03, a confident plus-size lady who has embraced herself, has shown off her voluptuous figure in a fitting outfit

In sensational videos posted to her socials, she struts in heels while flaunting her curves to her audience

Netizens, especially men, drooled and celebrated the plus-size lady for owning her charming physique

A confident plus-size lady named @valbabyyy03 has shown off her incredible shape while donning a fitting outfit that firmly held her voluptuous body.

Her voluptuous appearance and height drew attention to her figure from an online audience after releasing videos of herself.

Plus-size lady flaunts curvy body as she walks in heels. Photo credit: @valbabyyy03.

Source: Instagram

@valbabyyy03, who posted sensational clips strutting in heels while walking on the street, flexed her grit. Her look included a mini purse matching her outfit.

Her audience was delighted by the videos, which have received thousands of views. Netizens praised her for being proud of her beautiful body.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to the videos of @valbabyyy03

Kevin.sutton.52035 commented:

Blessed is the man who is with you!

En.och2585 said:

So juicy.

Bjchambers3 reacted:

I'm glad to see that she's doing a lot of walking.

Scoo.blessed082 posted:

I think I'm in love.

Nicklove7 said:

I love my beautiful Black queens. Please marry me.

Nathanielwilliams848 posted:

Bodaciousley FINE! And I approve of this message.

Ahamadalka commented:

Wow, so amazing and lovely; much love.

Manolofresh617 posted:

Pressure .

Sli_7661 reacted:

Gorgeous Curvy Goddess Brickhouse Stallion Bubblicious.

Ahipthighbuttguy1 posted:

That's that duper thick.

Sangothor1 commented:

You are a very dangerous woman.

Plus-size lady shows off her curvy look

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a beautiful lady with the Twitter name Valbabyofvsc raked up thousands of views for a video showing her voluptuous figure and charming beauty.

In the footage doing the rounds on social media, Valbabyofvsc shows that she can strut in heels.

She donned a sleeveless top matching her tight leggings and rocked a pair of stiletto heels.

Plus-size man steals the limelight with his intense dance moves at a wedding reception

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man in an African outfit rocked the dance floor at a wedding reception, where he delivered moves to a praise song.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, seen by YEN.com.gh, the young man stole the limelight with his energy-filled and exciting modern steps and leg works.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh