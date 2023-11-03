A video of a young West Ham fan reacting to the victory his team recorded against Arsenal has gone viral

The young kid praised Mohammed Kudus for his performance in the game against Arsenal

He also expressed optimism that Kudus will be the next West Ham player to make a big-money move to another club

A young fan of West Ham United has left many people in awe after he praised Mohammed Kudus for his performance in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal FC.

Mohammed Kudus scored the second goal for his side as the team booked a quarter-final spot in the competition.

West Ham fan praises Kudus Photo credit: @West Ham Fan TV/YouTube @WestHam/X

Source: UGC

Speaking after the game, the young West Ham fan praised Kudus and described his goal against Arsenal as immaculate.

The kid expressed optimism that Mohammed Kudus will be the next West Ham player to be sold at a huge cost.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 6,000 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the video

Peeps react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the kid for his excellent analysis of the game.

@alaneveritt8800 indicated:

The passion for this kid is fantastic

@duckysanta4567 reacted:

Absolute legend. Love the confidence! COYI!

@denismccarthy-zv2cw indicated

as a Irish Hammer fan this kid is a proper West Ham supporter

@kevinfinn9486 added:

As a Wolves fan Hammers was superb , enjoyed watching it .....

Kudus speaks after Arsenal game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that In the post-match interview, Kudus said he is aware of the high expectations from fans and West Ham supporters as far as his performance is concerned.

When asked about his intentions to continue impressing the fans with goals and good play, Mohammed Kudus revealed he holds even higher expectations for himself.

"The expectation that I have of myself is much bigger than whatever everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else."

Kudus reacts to performance

Also, Mohammed Kudus, in the interview, expressed his gratitude to his teammates for their contributions to helping improve.

He said Nayef Aguerd, his teammate mate, who assisted his goal, made everything simple for him with his sublime pass.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh