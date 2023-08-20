The Chief Executive Officer of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson, recently spoke on how difficult it is for female bosses

She said that men are intimidated by women in power, while women envy their female bosses and therefore make the job difficult

Karen Hendrickson explained that due to this struggle, female bosses are under pressure to perform at the highest standard

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rabito Clinic, Karen Hendrickson, has revealed how difficult it is to be a female boss.

She said that women bosses have the urge to deliver on their mandate, but their subordinates do not help and therefore give the female leaders a bad name.

She was speaking on Accra-based Joy FM when she explained that both genders have peculiar issues working with females, and that affects the leader's style.

A collage of Rabito CEO Karen Hendrickson, and an image of subordinates stressing their female boss Photo credit: AaronAmat (Getty Images) and AHH

Source: UGC

"I definitely think female bosses have a bad rap, and that's because they have attention to detail, and they take their position very seriously."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"What I have found is that with female bosses, men sometimes feel intimidated, and women sometimes feel jealous. As a result, there is the pressure to perform at the highest standard to ensure that we are performing and getting the results that our bosses or stakeholders are demanding of us," she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment

The video was shared by @sikaofficial1 on social media and there have been several reactions.

Read some of them below:

@PaapiNelson said:

Staying away from drama can never be misconstrued as being intimidated

@Lizardpomponi wrote:

I once had a power-tripping female boss

@JohnOdenson said:

She speaks the truth! But it's sth general, women are often jealous of their fellow women they see progressing, and no man wants to be put in a position where they feel inferior to a woman! But I guess it's a hard pill to swallow!

@wonder996 wrote:

Some people who’re supposed to know better just open their mouth waaa, and generalize their expositions

@NahManuelll said:

I see

Men can't work with women bosses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo Baah some men do not accept it when they have female bosses.

She shared this as one of her major challenges as a business owner in Ghana.

Beverly Afaglo said most young people complaining about unemployment on social media are lazy and unprepared to work.

"Some men also cannot accept that a woman is ahead of them."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh