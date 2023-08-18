Two ladies who are students of the University of Ghana have been captured in a viral video fighting over a boy

In the video, the two insulted each other and attempted to get physical, but other students present stopped them

Both ladies, as they insulted each other, were sure the boy in question would choose them over the other for specific reasons

A video on social media shows two female students of Ghana's premier university fighting each other over the love of a boy.

In the video, the two initially insulted each other using demeaning words. At a point, one of them hit the other's chest, and the altercation nearly got physical.

Other students watching had to step prevent two ladies from getting into a physical fight.

The Twitter user, @sikaofficial1, who shared the video stated that the altercation happened at the Jean Nelson Hall on the University of Ghana campus.

Other students who were present separated the fight to prevent it from getting physical Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This is not the first video of women fighting over men that has surfaced on social media. Almost a year ago, a video of two Ghanaian ladies fighting over an elderly-looking man, believed to be a sugar daddy, caused a stir on social media and left many wondering what the reason for the fight was.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

Several people have watched and reacted to the video. Most of them wondered why the two ladies were fighting over one man.

Read some of the comments below:

@Chief4eva1 said:

You go go inside see too then Ebe some hwienfuor bi ba wey dem Dey fight over am like that o

@gyaigyimii wrote:

U people say Messi be goat meanwhile the goat Dey Jean Nelson

@TourWithLex said:

Unpopular opinion: the dude loves neither of them

@Zarmaomar wrote:

For two good looking ladies to fight over a guy, the guy must have something special we don't know.

@raymondnyamador said:

Unless I don’t understand educational purposes your way but what i know about school is,every experience in school is educational. We move.

@yidana_abraham wrote:

I didn't even know they were fighting outside. Truly, I will choose the one wearing the black over the other wearing the black. If you don't understand, don't buy data

"Macho ladies" fight over one man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of two beautiful ladies allegedly fighting over a man went viral. The incident reportedly occurred at the Accra Technical University.

In the viral video, one of the ladies dragged her rival by the hair as other colleagues tried to separate them. The lady firmly held her opponent's braids, refusing to let her go.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh