A German-based Ghanaian has said that he would not file for his wife to join him because he fears she may cheat on him

Samuel Owusu said he does not mind if his wife cheats on him in Ghana but would be really hurt if she does the same in Germany

He explained that most Ghanaian couples end up divorcing when they both move abroad and he does not want that to happen to him

A Ghanaian man residing in Germany said he would prefer for his wife to have extramarital affairs in Ghana than in Germany after he funds her trip.

Samuel Owusu explained that he took the decision after he witnessed some bitter experiences in Germany.

Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Samuel said he dated a married woman for months without knowing she was married. He only got to know when the girlfriend's husband confronted him.

Samuel Owusu explained that his experiences in Germany informed his decision of letting his wife stay in Ghana Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Infidelity among Ghanaians living in Germany, according to Samuel, has become the standard. Because his wife could be unfaithful, he would never apply for her to go to Germany with him.

“I’ll visit her in Ghana now and then. She will be there. I’m scared she’ll divorce me for another man. If she sleeps with another man in Ghana, I won’t see that. That is better than cheating on me here in Germany. The percentage of couples who cheat is high,” he said.

He said that divorce among blacks, especially Ghanaians, is high because of money issues.

“Some men also refuse to give their wives money, and once she depends fully on government support, you are not needed. Make sure you give your wife money no matter her salary because the government will become her husband and not you anymore.”

Meanwhile, another Ghanaian in Germany, Yaw Fordjour, said he found out his wife, who was in Ghana at the time, pinned a pregnancy that was not his on him. He later found out the child was not his through a DNA test.

Ghanaian woman in Germany regrets building in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a German-based Ghanaian woman said she regretted putting up a property in Ghana while she was still in Europe.

Kate Abla Dzifa said it was financially stressful to build in Ghana while living and surviving in Germany.

She believed it would have been prudent to invest the money used for building in Ghana in a property in Germany.

Ghanaian living abroad said he would choose America over his mother and wife

Meanwhile, Bismark said that he would pick the USA over the two most important women in his life, even on their deathbeds.

He gave reasons and added that his wife was aware of his stance.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

