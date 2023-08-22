Canadian-based Mark Ansah, a Ghanaian, has strongly recommended against moving to the country

In a TikTok video, he highlighted that Canada has freezing temperatures that will make their stay miserable

The clip, which sparked anger, has been seen over 73,000 times since he posted it on his platform

A Canadian-based Ghanaian man, Mark Ansah, has passionately discouraged from permanently relocating to the country.

The realtor and father, who describes himself as a Christian believer, explained that Canada has frigid temperatures that will make their stay miserable.

Ghanaian mark Ansah recommends against relocating to Canada. Photo credit: markansah.

Ansah goes viral

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ansah advises people planning to move to live in the country permanently to reconsider.

"Stay where you are; never come to Canada because it's cold here," he said in the footage seen by YEN.com.gh.

Mappr published that Canada emerged third in their list of top 20 countries by lowest temperature ever recorded.

Since appearing online, the clip, which generated controversy, has been viewed more than 73,000 times.

In a subsequent video following a heavy online backlash, Ansah explained that his recommendation against moving to Canada was a joke.

Watch the video below:

Peeps disagree with the man

Many have asked Ansah to return to his native country after urging people not to move to Canada.

Bra kojo commented:

We will chew the ice, don't worry.

Big Dede posted:

Then pack all your belongings and come back home.

Sunɴꜱʜɪɴᴇ commented:

Abeg you too, in the name of God, don't tell me to stay in my warm country. Canada is cold, still una no wan comot for there.

Rachel Reno390 posted:

So what. What are you doing there?

5hary's Specs said:

We will still come.

Hayford Addai362 reacted:

Come back home.

Nana Poku posted:

My friend, go and sit down.

Van said:

If it rains ice kraa we'll come.

MadamEsther said:

Prove to us n leave there so we can take your advice.

Okocha Anita asked:

Why not come back to your warm country mtcheew?

Savage Foreign posted:

We are still coming. We don't care. The heat here is too much.

Official kaakyire stated:

Masa come back to Ghana .

User4087980519472 asked:

You, why don't you come back if you don't want us to come?

Tomato said:

Pleaee, I want to swim in the snow.

Becklisbello stated:

I will catch the snow, dear. Lol.

Preciousfrancis mentioned:

We know that's why we want to come.

