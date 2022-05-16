A little girl has been seen in a viral video pleading with her mother for forgiveness after she emptied a bottle of powder on the ground

The video shows that the girl also used the powder on her face even as she brought a broom to quickly sweep it away before anyone finds out

But her mum caught her and was threatening to beat her for the offence and she wasted no time before kneeling down to beg

A video of a little girl pleading with her mum for forgiveness after committing an offence has gone viral online.

The girl whose name could not be ascertained threw away a whole bottle of medicated powder meant for her little sister.

The girl brought a broom to sweep the powder away but she was caught. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

She begs for forgiveness

The mother confronted her with her offence and threatened to punish her for it, but the girl became teary.

The nice video also showed that she used some of the powder on her face and she also brought a broom to sweep the large quantity she poured on the ground.

When she was told she will be punished, the girl said:

"Mummy don't beat me."

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@bro_jays commented:

"A child is meant to be a child. Wisdom comes with experience and sometimes age. she’ll grow."

@ceemplybecca said:

"Children will humble you cos what is this?"

@kxngrivo commented:

"Baby wan manipulate her mama. A young queen and more but ogbeni u must chop small beating."

@wendypeterschere said:

"These little humans that pay no bills will make you question your sanity, the thing is she will do it again even after apologizing."

@b.am.i_9 said:

"If you didn't do this as a child. I'm not sure your from this planet."

@0lasubomii reacted:

"She’s not even remorseful she go do am again."

