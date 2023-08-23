A man who migrated from his home country to Canada said his biggest regret in life is moving to the North American country

He said he felt Canada was a trap and he could never get enough money to even buy a property despite all the hard work and his salary

However, when he returned to the Caribbean, he was able to buy two properties in Canada from his money

A man who lives in Canada said the one thing he regrets most in life is moving from his home country to the North American country.

In a video, the grown man said he believes he would have done much better in life if he had stayed in his home country in the Caribbean.

"I regret coming to Canada because if I had stayed in the Caribbean, I would have been way better."

He explained that he stayed in Canada for 20 years and could not own a property but when he returned to his country and lived there for seven years, he had enough money to buy 2 homes in Canada.

"I came to Canada, I worked for maybe 20 years, I had to go back to my country, and in seven years in my country gave me enough money to buy two properties in Canada cash. I spent 20 years in Canada just paying rent. It tells me Canada is just a trap."

In the video that was shared by @Instablog9ja, the man concluded by saying that no matter how bad the conditions in one's country are, it is even worse in Canada.

Watch the video below:

