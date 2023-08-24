Ghanaian cobbler Owusu Ansah has revealed his struggle with homelessness to save money to finance his children's education

The father of six, who relocated from Ghana's Ashanti Region to the Greater Accra Region, said he desires a bright future for his kids

Ansah spoke in an interview with Ghanaweb, where he mentioned that he's been sleeping on the street since he moved to Accra in 2014

A Ghanaian cobbler, Owusu Ansah, has opened up about his struggle with homelessness as he detailed his working life on the streets of Accra to cater for his family's needs.

The father of six, including two females and four males, is keen on his children's education and future.

Ghanaian shoemaker Owusu Ansah reveals he sleeps on the street to save money to fund his children's education. Photo credit: Ghanaweb.

Source: UGC

A father's desire to see his children become prominent

The cobbler, known as a shoemaker in Ghanaian parlance, disclosed that he desires a promising future for his children. He told Ghanaweb that he sleeps on the street to save money to fund their education.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''I didn't attend school and couldn't also learn a skill. I live and serve my brother to acquire the craft from him. I was stationed somewhere in Accra New Town, but they sacked us.

''I've been seeking for a spot to station my belongings and work since then. I have a wife and children for whom I must provide. My children are in school, and I want them to be famous people like [the late former Ghanaian president] Jerry John Rawlings, [former US presidents] Bill Clinton and George Bush. I don't want them to suffer like I am suffering,'' he said.

Ansah, who revealed his family lives in Bekwai in Ghana's Ashanti Region, disclosed he's been sleeping on the street since he relocated to Accar in 2014. He said he sends the money he makes from his business to his family.

Father of quadruplets

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian father of quadruplets took to social media in search of a job to save his little kids from poverty.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Talklife TV, Akwasi Addai, who made an appearance on a television programme with his wife, admitted that the birth of the four kids has left him burdened.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh