A video of a young man asking his blind date to wash off her makeup during their interaction has gone viral

The request by the man was, however, turned down with the excuse that makeup only enhances beauty

Netizens who saw the video supported the lady over her decision to stick to her ground

A move by a young woman to find a partner on a blind date ended on a sad note after the man raised an objection about her looks.

In a viral TikTok video, the man who came face to face with the curvaceous lady and was asked for his initial thoughts first requested that the lady wash off the makeup from her face.

Wearing a Liverpool FC jersey, the man explained that the lady looked too artificial with her face heavily covered in makeup, preventing him from appreciating her natural beauty.

The comment did not go down well with the lady, who defended her action by explaining that the makeup was only to enhance her looks and not to make her beautiful, as the young man was trying to infer.

After a back and forth, the lady stood her ground and refused to wash off the makeup, a move that fuelled the man's decision to also discontinue his interest in her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 47,000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video:

Peeps support the lady

Social media users who saw the video supported the woman on her stance and called out the man over his comments.

user2921950208043 stated:

This our sister didn't come to play and she has made a whole sisterhood proud

chikanyimadaniels reacted:

Look as his 2 left legs, asking a lady to wash off her make-up, do u hv wht it takes to maintain a woman? l love her response

Fire lady replied:

am proud of you sister ... even though i dont put make up on i agree with you in every way .. he might even subject you to his rules in the end

Abujia Tyson commented:

this guy be too know guy. go to yr village u will fine one

user3180425639686 indicated:

buh at least you will take her home,there will be a time that,she will wake up and she just Wash the face and you will see her true beauty.

