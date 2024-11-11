The Ghanaian men driving 30,000km around the world have reached South Africa, where they are engaging in several activities

All six men are on this leg of the trip after some had to drop off during the Europe and Arab phase of the tour

The men in South Africa are expected to meet Ghanaians and other citizens so they can market the country and have fun

The six Ghanaian men embarking on a 30,000km road trip around the world have arrived in South Africa.

In South Africa, the men will engage other Ghanaians as well as other continental and global citizens. The six are already on record stating that they will use the window to sell Ghana as a premier destination.

The six will also tour parts of South Africa joined by other Ghanaians who tagged along for the adventure.

Wanderlust Ghana team members arrive in South Africa to engage and enjoy with Ghanaians and other citizens. Photo credit: Kwabena Peprah

Source: Facebook

The Ghanaian men started their journey in Accra, earlier than the announced date which was November 1. They instead departed from the capital on September 30, 2024.

Kwabena Peprah shared a video showing the team collecting the cars from the port in Mombasa, Kenya, after they shipped them from Dubai.

The group will drive to Ghana from South Africa through other Southern and West African countries.

Other interested people can join the Wanderlust Ghana team from Benin for an overnight party, after which they will drive together in a convoy to Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Wanderlust Ghana team

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video on Facebook. Read them below:

Inusah Zigla Bandago said:

"Congratulations to them."

El Bayah wrote:

"Se Lorm try n see Kasongo before returning..there are many of them in SA."

Rosemary Mmalebna said:

"Congratulations 👏👏."

Daniel Quarshie wrote:

"Beautiful hotel, Sandton Towers. 😂😂 Abeg avoid the fair tall shoe shiner at the lobby."

Titti Hari Tsagli said:

"Awesome job!!!"

Immortalis Kennedy wrote:

"Saff Africa."

Emmanuel Seyram Duku said:

"Well done guys!!!! Thank God for safe travels!!!!!"

Lyza Okyere Boateng wrote:

"Well done guys 👍🏽."

Faustie Emil said:

"Are you joining them to Cape Town, or Uncle Redeem will give you 10 tire punctures on the way?🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Wodemaya wrote:

"And I leave today."

Wanderlust Ghana team robbed in Germany

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that part of the Wanderlust Ghana team cruising in one of the three cars for the 30,000km road trip was robbed in Germany, with the burglars managing to make away with valuable property.

The group spent hours waiting for the German police to inspect the burgled vehicle before filing a report.

The adventure team would soon find out one of its members passport was stolen along with other items. The Ghanaian Embassy in Germany nonetheless subsequently replaced the passport.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh