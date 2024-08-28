A Ghanaian man living in Italy has narrated how his wife cheated on him with her pastor even before they got married

Ben told DJ Nyaami in an interview that he found out his wife was cheating on him months after they got married

Social media users who commented on the video in which Ben shared his story comforted him and asked him to focus on his work

A Ghanaian man in Italy has recounted how his wife cheated on him with the pastor that blessed their marriage leading to their divorce.

Ben said that he had been dating the lady before he travelled to Italy. When he left abroad the two decided to remain in a long distance relationship.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Ben said he married the woman against the wishes if his father.

"My father told me not to marry her. He said he felt the woman would not help me become better."

After marriage Ben went back to Italy and his wife joined him later. Even though he was happy to meet her she did not feel the same.

"She did not look happy. We never had sex while she was here. She stayed for only two weeks and left. She said she did not want any documents. So I bought a ticket for her to return to Ghana. When she got to Ghana I did not hear from her for three days so I called the pastor's wife."

According to Ben, the pastor's wife told him that her husband and his wife were having an affair. She could not do anything because she had not caught them herself.

Ben later came to Ghana and divorced the woman.

Netizens react to Ben's story

Several social media users commented on the video. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments, Read them below:

@hajjnapoli2644 said:

"Awww my fellow italian bogga kafra. Nobody deserves to be betrayed like this. Bro God dey:

@damoahlydia1284 wrote:

"This is serious..... Delilah pretended to be in love with Samson while she was on a mission to destroy him.... so sad"

@Tracey715 said:

"This pastor is bold paaaa oooo, it’s very sad though I know it sounds funny as the guy is too but it’s just unbelievable. Shame on both of them"

@bashito1192 wrote:

"Everyday I get 15 reason for me to not worry myself to married"

@nanaessoun2967 said:

"Marriage is the biggest regret in my life"

